New York Lottery Scratch-Off Games In September 2023 That Have The Top Most Prizes

It's September all across New York and are you ready for some cash this fall? Are you ready to win millions on these New York Lottery scratch off games?

All across New York State, you could be playing some of these different Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery. There are million dollar grand prize winning tickets, and jackpots even higher sitting in the stores waiting for you to win. You can watch Lily's Lottery on YouTube "Whole Lotta Loose Change! NY Lottery Scratch offs" and see how much she wins.

The New York Lottery scratch off tickets range in prices from $1 - $30 per game and have varying odds with big jackpot prizes. The New York lottery tracks which jackpots are still sitting at stores waiting to be bought. They actually keep a very active list every week. Online you can track tickets that still have first and second prizes left remaining.

If all 1st prizes have been claimed for a game, it will no longer appear in the list, but tickets may still be sold across New York state."

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article.

