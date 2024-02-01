New York Isn’t Afraid To Call For Help?

New data has revealed the top ten US states with the highest rate of 911 calls. Where do you think New York State ranks?

The research conducted by experts at personal injury attorneys injuredinflorida.com analyzed the National 911 Program data on the amount of 911 calls in each state from 2019 to 2021 and calculated the average rate per 1,000 population annually. So how did everyone rank?

New Mexico topped the list of U.S. states experiencing the most 911 calls. They clocked in with 1,169 calls per 1,000 residents. To put that into perspective, residents of New Mexico are dialling 911 48% more than New York residents, which ranked tenth out of the U.S. states listed.

New York had an average of 791 emergency calls per 1,000 people. New York experiences 143% more emergency calls than Utah, which ranked at the bottom of all the states.

"Hundreds of thousands of 911 calls are made every day in the U.S. with an estimated 240 million calls a year, according to the 911 association NENA. "Analyzing the states with the most 911 calls can provide valuable insights into public health and safety concerns. It helps identify areas with potentially higher rates of accidents, crimes, or medical emergencies, allowing us to see which U.S. residents need the most support from the emergency line." "It's also interesting to note that data from the study reveals that the District of Columbia alone receives the most 911 calls annually on average per 1,000 people compared to all the states, with 73% more calls than first-place New Mexico. D.C.'s average 911 calls per population is equivalent to 2,012 calls."

Do you feel safe when you dial 911?

