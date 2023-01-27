Just because a house might be selling for almost 4 million dollars in New York State doesn't mean that it's nice on the eyes.

Out near Long Island is North Woodmere New York. There is a home selling currently for $3,999,000. You would think with a price tag like that, the house look look stunning. Well, it might be stunning to some, but others might think that the interior decorator threw up their 90s and 60s lunches. However, despite it's looks, it has a ton of features:

This is a Spectacular Home Rebuilt From the Ground Up in 2010. Features Inground Heated Saltwater Pool. Unique Beyond, Very Artistic. Designed by a Well-known Interior Designer.

Well, that's the first issue. Who in the heck was the designer? See the photos below and you'll know why. The home has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and plenty of other features:

DR has a Custom China Closet, Bar has a Swarovski Sink, Custom Scavollini EIK, Very European the way the Drawers Open + Cabinets Open Upwards. Countertops are Caesar Stone & Appl. are a Wolf Oven w/6 Burners, 2 Miele Ovens, and Built-in Coffee Maker. 1 Miele Dishwasher + 2 Fisher Paykel Dishwashers. Thermador Refrigerator w/Ice Maker. Double Sinks Plus a Veg. Sink, Walls are Painted w/Venetian Plaster. Office w/High Ceilings & Terr. Overlooking the Pool. Magnificent yard, MBR Suite w/a Spa Bath & a Huge WIC. MBR has Missoni Tiles AllPella Windows & Doors."

The home is located at 954 Cliffside Avenue, North Woodmere, NY 11581. Again, the photos are pretty bizarre in our opinion. It looks like an episode of the TV Show Zoom at the tomato soup that Andy Warhol photographed:

Colorful $4 Million New York Home Looks Like The 90s Puked Up A 60's Diner Just because a house might be selling for almost 4 million dollars in New York State doesn't mean that it's nice on the eyes.

Become The Proud Owner Of A Million Dollar Home On Lake Delta In Rome Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home.

Here’s What New York State License Plates Looked Like Over The Last 100 Years

Thanks to Zillow Gone Wild on Facebook for the tip.