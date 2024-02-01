New York’s Favorite Kitchen Gadget Isn’t Shocking

A new study from Mr. Appliance reveals the most searched kitchen gadget every state's wanting to complete their countertop collection. For us in New York, our choice isn't shocking.

Residents in New York love their Coffee Maker, as it's the top choice by a landslide:

There’s always room for milk and sugar when these two are around. The coffee grinder and coffee maker are the 4th (205,000 MSV) and 9th (176,000 MSV) most popular small kitchen appliances, respectively. Americans love to make their own brews, especially using a Keurig. The Keurig Coffee Maker is the most searched brand of coffee maker on Amazon, averaging 181,000 monthly searches."

Across America though, the air fryer is the most coveted kitchen gadget on Americans’ wish lists. The average number of monthly searches for air fryers on Amazon is 561,000, far surpassing any other gadget or small appliance on the list.

Coffee is believed to have originated in Ethiopia, where legend has it that a goat herder named Kaldi discovered the coffee bean after noticing the energizing effects it had on his goats. So now we all get to be caffeinated grown up goats. The invention of instant coffee in the early 20th century by George Constant Louis Washington revolutionized coffee consumption, offering a quick and convenient way to prepare coffee.

Throughout history, the coffee maker has undergone numerous innovations, adapting to cultural preferences, technological advancements, and the ever-evolving lifestyle of coffee enthusiasts. No wonder why all across New York we are obsessed with our coffee makers in our kitchen.