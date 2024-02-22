New York State Hosting An Eclipse Fragrance Festival April 2024

The Adirondack Fragrance and Flavor Farm will host the Eclipse Fragrance Festival in Upstate New York this April. Here's what we know.

The festival will be held April 5th to April 8th from 9AM to 5PM, culminating with the total eclipse viewing. A total solar eclipse only occurs in the same place every 400 years when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

Titled the “Great Northern American Eclipse” on April 8, the 124-mile-wide “path of totality” will arch across the United States, from Texas to Maine, crossing at a diagonal through the Adirondack region, positioning it as the best viewing destination. In the Adirondacks, the eclipse process will begin shortly after 2 p.m. ET and end at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET for about 2 ½ hours with an estimated four minutes of complete darkness"

The Potsdam region, located in the Adirondack foothills, will be transformed into the premier viewing destination for the celestial wonder, offering the best view and least light pollution in the entire U.S. Emphasizing world-class attractions and captivating events, the event will amplify visitation and spending in the area, driving economic growth in severely distressed communities.

The ADK Fragrance Farm is a 160-acre farm-to-factory in the Adirondack region of New York state located at 1551 Highway-72 in Potsdam. The brand delivers the essence of the Adirondack to homes worldwide through wildcrafted Adirondack products inspired by the flora and fauna of the beautiful mountain region.

The festival is supported by a Market New York grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State's Division of Tourism, awarded through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

21 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse Experience the 2024 solar eclipse at some of the coolest places New York State has to offer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams