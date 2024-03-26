Would You Travel To New York City For America’s Best Mexican?

If you want the best Mexican in New York State, are you willing to travel to New York City? It's only like 4 hours from Central New York right?

Finding the best of the best in New York when it comes to who serves the top Mexican food would seem like an impossible task, but 24/7 Wall St. did just that. They compiled a list of the "Best Mexican Restaurant in Each State", and we think it's one list that needs to be made. Why? Because Mexican food is delicious. Move over Taco Bell.

Who Has The Best Mexican Food In New York State?

According to their list, New York's winner is Casa Enrique, located in Queens. According to Google, not counting traffic, it's about a 4 hour and 10 minute drive from Marcy:

When a small Mexican restaurant in Queens wins a Michelin star, you know it’s something special. Many of the items on the menu will look familiar – guacamole, chicken tacos, chile relleno, carne asada, etc. – but everything is prepared with evident skill at this “absolute must try for any fan of Mexican food,” in the words of one Yelper. According to another, “If you ever traveled to Mexico and tasted the local food there, you will know that [what] you eat in the States is not even close; but then there is Casa Enrique.”"

You can check out their full menu online here.

Another New York City Mexican Restaurant Was Recently Named One Of The Best In America

The food website Love Food decided to put together a mega list of Mexican restaurants. They highlighted one restaurant per every state in America. Love Food named Cosme, of New York City, as the best in all of New York State. You can read more on that location here.

