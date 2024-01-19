New Yorkers Are Paying The Price Over Joy?

A new study has revealed that New Yorkers paid the price for joy this past holiday season.

What was that joy you're asking? The costs of running decorations over the holidays.

Pergola and pavilion designers Pergola Kits USA calculated how much it has cost homeowners in each state to run their festive decorations during the holiday period. Using electricity pricing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the average square footage of a home in each state, they worked out how much it would cost to run a LED light display for 10 hours per day between Thanksgiving and New Years Eve.

Hawaii was found to be the most expensive state to run holiday decorations, where the cost throughout the 2023 holiday period was found to be $68.90. The second spot is California, with a cost of $49.76. Claiming the third position is Connecticut, where the cost of running festive decorations in 2023 was $48.54. Here's a look at the top of the list:

Rank State Cost 2023 ($) 1 Hawaii $68.90 2 California $49.76 3 Connecticut $48.54 4 Massachusetts $46.46 5 Rhode Island $44.70 6 Maine $44.57 7 Alaska $40.65 8 New Hampshire $38.68 9 New York $38.55 10 Vermont $35.19

Ninth on the list is New York, with a cost of $38.55, experiencing a slight decrease of 3.01%.

Upstate NY Small City Lands at #1 Most Festive Xmas Town in US

House Beautiful did a survey and ranked the top twenty-six most festive Christmas towns in the United States. Landing at number one was Saratoga Springs, New York. It was listed as the most festive because even though it's a vacation destination in the summer, the winter months are a beautiful time to visit especially around the holidays.

You can read the full story online here.

