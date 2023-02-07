This Incredible Upstate New York Airbnb Has A Heated Indoor Pool

If you're looking for the perfect getaway in Upstate New York during the winter, this one AirBnB in the Adirondacks as a heated indoor pool.

In Gloversville, you'll find this large rental. It's 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks:

There are several outdoor activities to do in the area...fishing, boating, kayaking, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, cross country skiing & restaurants.

You can spend the day exploring and then come back to relax in the warmth of your very own private pool, sit by a fire on the patio or start the grill. It sounds like one heck of a vacation right?

At the time of this article, the home goes for $183 a night. It has rentals available starting in April 2023, and scattered dates throughout the rest of the year. According to the listing, the house is fully equipped with a full bath, 1 bedroom/loft which sleeps 4 guests. 2 additional guests may sleep on the sofa sectional. There is a king sized day bed and a futon that turned into a full sized bed. The listing is very specific about not wanting any pets whatsoever:

If you ask me to make an exception or ask me how strict I am on my no pets policy that means you already do not respect me, my space or guidelines and we will not be a good fit. NO exceptions to this rule."

There's plenty of amenities included with your stay, including access to a full kitchen and appliances, streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu (no cable,) and so much more. You can read more online here. Check out some of the photos:

