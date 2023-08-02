New York Has 4 Of The Top Rat Infested Cities In America

New York State has been crowned one of the nation's rodent capitals based on Orkin's rodent calls to homes and businesses. Not one, but 4 New York cities made this year's list.

What's attracting these vermin? An increase in food sources in one of their favorite environments. Since outdoor dining options have multiplied so have the opportunities for these furry little crawlers to grab a meal in the form of a dropped french fry.

Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1st 2021, to August 31st 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Chicago may soon need to change its name from “The Windy City” to the “Rattiest City,” after topping Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat out Los Angeles for the #2 ranking and entering the top 20 this year is Hartford, CT, taking the#19 spot, and Miami, rising three spots to secure the #20 spot.

Here's who made the list for New York State:

2) New York City 34) Albany 39) Buffalo 42) Syracuse

Here's a look at the Top 10 of Orkin's list:

Chicago

New York

Los Angeles

Washington, D.C.

San Fransico

Philadelphia

Baltimore

Cleveland

Detroit

Denver

You can check out the full list online here. Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States. Orkin has some tips online to help prevent rodents from invading your home. They offer plenty of tips and tricks that are low cost.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on July 31st 2023, as we publish this article.

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62: