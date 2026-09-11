New Yorkers will soon have two new places to stock up on Swedish meatballs, build-it-yourself furniture and approximately 37 things they didn’t know they needed before walking into IKEA.

The Swedish furniture giant plans to open seven new locations across the United States through the winter of 2027, and two of them will be in New York!

Buffalo Is Getting a Full-Size IKEA

The biggest news for Upstate New York shoppers is the arrival of a traditional, large-format IKEA store in Buffalo.

The Buffalo location is expected to open in the winter of 2027. An exact opening date and specific location have not yet been announced.

Read More: The Best Time to See Peak Fall Foliage Around Utica

Buffalo is reportedly getting the full IKEA experience: furniture displays, carefully staged rooms... those famous Swedish meatballs.

A Smaller IKEA Is Coming to New York City

IKEA is also planning to open a location in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in late fall 2026.

That store will use the company’s smaller “Plan and Order” format rather than the massive warehouse-style setup most shoppers associate with IKEA.

At these smaller stores, customers can work with IKEA employees to design and order more complicated home projects, including kitchens, bathrooms and closet-storage systems.

Get our free mobile app

The concept is designed to bring IKEA into areas where a sprawling traditional store wouldn’t be practical.

Where IKEA’s Other New Stores Will Open

In addition to the two New York locations, IKEA plans to open stores in five other cities:

Gurnee, Illinois — Fall 2026

Tulsa, Oklahoma — Fall 2026

Madison, Wisconsin — Late fall 2026

Sarasota, Florida — Winter 2026

Fort Collins, Colorado — Winter 2027

Exact opening dates have not been announced.

IKEA currently operates more than 50 stores in the United States and more than 500 worldwide. Its parent company, Ingka Group, is investing billions of dollars to open new locations and improve existing stores across its markets.