New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community

Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York.

Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of ​​being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.

Our cook Fernando is very dedicated and happy making adults and children smile, he really enjoys seeing how his clients are pleased to their palate"

Many online are bragging about the great tastes and great prices. In a world where everything is so expensive, it's nice to see a new business offer affordable prices to customers. So far the reviews on Facebook are very positive:

Angelina Fellone: "We got food from Deli Tacos on their grand opening today. I must say, this food is PHENOMENAL! We got a chicken burrito, beef burrito and Nacho supreme l! Not one complaint! The food is so flavorful! Not to mention, they were super busy and got us in and out quick! Super Friendly staff! HIGHLY RECOMMEND"

Tyler DeMarco: "Run, dont walk. The best tacos I’ve had around here by a lot. Authentic street tacos."

TheOrd Inary Walter: "Your art of food is greatly appreciated! It has satisfied my stomach and elated my taste buds. The flavors astounding. Enchiladas & tacos to die for and that salsa is SPICY! The wait was not long either. Looking to the future to try the rest of the menu. Deepest wishes of prosperity in this location."

For up to date hours, specials, and more, make sure to follow Deli Tacos on Facebook here.

