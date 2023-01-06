New Central New York BBQ Restaurant Offers A Unique Top Notch Buffet Option

Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option.

Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.

Southern Comfort BBQ and Catering is located at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. According to their Facebook page, the buffet runs Friday and Saturday between 2PM - 8PM.

Part of their menu features BBQ items, Cajun, and of course the sides. Some of the menu items include prime rib, brisket, pulled pork, baby back ribs, St. Louis ribs and chicken, gumbo, jambalaya, alligator, and seafood boils. Wait, did you read that correctly......alligator? You bet.

Holley Folse left a review on their Facebook page:

I stopped by today just to check it out...food was phenomenal absolutely delicious! Husband and wife team are so nice and friendly...even let us try some ribs for free since we had never been in. I'm from the south...best bbq in Utica hands down...oh an best collards I have ever eaten. Cannot wait for them to open up restaurant!"

WHERE DO YOU GET ALLIGATOR MEAT AROUND HERE?

If you're looking to buy alligator meat to make.....alligator riggies......one of the closest confirmed places you can shop for it at is Cortland Sea Foods in Cortland, New York.

It comes in 1lb frozen packs, and it's not cheap. I bought two packs (saving one for... something) and it came to $37."

We had a coworker recently make Alligator Riggies instead of Chicken Riggies. You can read his crazy shenanigans on the recipe online here.

