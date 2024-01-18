Here’s Why You Should Never Pack Camo For A Cruise From New York

Are you sailing on a cruise out of New York? You should consider ditching packing camo and here's why.

If you’ve been on a cruise before, you know that you need to pack for all sorts of different evenings, themed days, swimwear, and more. Reader's Digest points out, you need to pack for all sorts of activities. You’ll need formalwear for nights, pool wear for the day, outfits for excursions and layers for inclement weather. "

So Why Is There A Hatred Towards Camo On Cruises?

Did you know that camouflage clothing happens to be illegal to wear in many countries that are popular cruise destinations?:

According to cruise liner Royal Caribbean, Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago are among those that prohibit camouflage. And while camouflage print clothing and accessories, as well as military-style clothing, aren’t technically banned onboard cruises, most cruise companies will simply ask you not to pack them to curb any potential issues at ports.

If you’ve packed a camo hat, bathing suit, cargo pants or the camouflage backpack you carry, you are advised to just leave it on the ship. Generally, you can wear camo clothing while you’re onboard, just not during excursions or on land.

In most countries that prohibit camouflage, it’s because the disguising clothing is reserved for military personnel only. It’s important to be respectful of this camouflage-free rule.

“Small appliances—like hot plates, steamers or irons—are also prohibited, along with electric blankets,” Doyle says. “Also, medical marijuana is not allowed on cruise ships. Drones are not allowed either.”

Each cruise line lists prohibited items on their website. Make sure you check their information to be correct.

10 of the Best River and Lake Cruises in Upstate New York With thousands of miles of water frontage in Upstate New York, it is no wonder that there are so many excellent opportunities to cruise them in style. Here are ten top cruises to consider for your summer vacation bucket list. They included cruises on lakes, the St. Lawrence River, the Hudson, and the Erie Canal. Book early! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Best Places To Live In New York State Niche is out with its best places to live in America list. Here are the 9 from New York State that cracked the top 80.