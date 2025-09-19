Move over, My Little Pony and Transformers, there’s a new batch of toys aiming for their spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame. And this year, the competition is a little frosty. Literally.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, released their list of 12 Class of 2025 finalists, and let’s just say it’s a mix of nostalgia, pop culture, and good old-fashioned fun. You may remember sand being nominated into the HOF back in 2021. Well summer's sister, winter, makes an appearance this year with snow being a nominee.

So, who else is battling for a top spot? Here's the list:

The Board Game Legends

Battleship – Launched in 1967 (after starting as pencil-and-paper), this strategy showdown has sold over 100 million copies. Bonus: it was one of the first board games to go digital.

Catan – This game turned your dining room table into an empire-building arena. Since 1995, more than 45 million copies have been sold in 40 languages.

Connect Four – The classic “four-in-a-row” game that’s been mathematically solved (spoiler: first player can always win). Still addictive.

Trivial Pursuit – Since the 1980s, this trivia titan has stumped friends and family with questions on everything from history to pop culture. Over 100 million copies have been sold.

Spirograph – The 60-year art classic that makes geometry fun with hypnotic designs drawn by putting a pen into gears and rings.

The 90s Nostalgia Icons

Furby – The wide-eyed robot pet that took over toy shelves in 1998. Forty million sold in its first three years.

Tickle Me Elmo – The 1996 holiday craze that had parents wrestling in store aisles. Its giggles were impossible to resist.

Star Wars Lightsaber – From Kenner’s first release in 1978 to the glowing, humming collectibles we know now, the lightsaber proves that playtime is strong with the Force.

Outdoor & Hands-On Fun

Cornhole – A backyard staple where bean bags meet bragging rights. From bar patios to tailgates, it’s basically America’s unofficial pastime.

Scooter – Two wheels, endless rides.

Slime – Whether store-bought or DIY, slime has fueled messy play since the 1970s. It’s squishy, stretchy, and strangely therapeutic.

Snow – Forget fancy gadgets. Snowballs, forts, sledding hills, this natural “toy” has been keeping kids busy (and cold) forever.

How the Winners Are Chosen

Voting is open now through September 24, 2025, giving the public one week to pick their top three favorites. Those votes will become the official “Player’s Choice” ballot, joining 22 other ballots from toy experts, historians, and educators.

The winners will be announced this November at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. To win a spot in the Hall, toys must have: iconic status, multi-generational appeal, creativity-boosting power, or game-changing influence.

What Toys Are In the Hall Of Fame

Since 1998, only 87 toys have made the cut, from classics like Barbie to underdog icons like the cardboard box. Last year, My Little Pony, Transformers, and Phase 10 earned their place in toy history.

This year? It could be a battle of board games, a 90s toy face-off (Elmo vs. Furby, anyone?), or maybe, just maybe, snowball fights finally get their due.

Who are you rooting for? Team Lightsaber, Team Slime, or Team Snow? Vote now and make your childhood favorite part of history.

