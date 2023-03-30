Buy The Most Unique House For Sale In Upstate New York Right Now

If you've ever wanted to live in a light house that wasn't on water, you can buy the most unique home for sale in Northern New York State right now.

The Light House of Forestport New York is now for sale. For those that don't know, the house was once not only a home, it was also a restaurant and store supplying campers in the area with food and supplies:

The house has an ensuite master, guest bedroom and is an intriguing home with lake rights a short walk away. With town approval the once restaurant and store area could be used commercially. Come take a look, you are sure to be inspired!"

To quote Will Smith in Men In Black: "Hire a decorator to come in here quick, 'cause... DAMN"

The home have over 1,280 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, is located on 0.25 acres of land. The asking price is currently at $217,000. The current listing agent for the home is David Dunn, of Herron Realty.

On Facebook, the home was recently featured on the Facebook Page For The Love Of Old House. Here are some of the comments people shared about the home:

Madas Heck- "I think this could be a really cool place, but it would need a lot of work, and a complete refresh inside, to be a desirable residence. Would love to see what a good designer could do with it."

Jeremy Cleverly- "Drove by this house each summer as a kid. Very unique from the highway."

Michele Soulliere- "House is definitely unique - worth putting the work into updating it"

You can see more on Facebook here.

