This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?

A website called Hawaiian Islands did some research to see what airports are the "most stressful." They analyzed over 1,500 Google reviews from over 500 airports across the country and ranked airports within the United States based on the percentage of reviews that indicate any kind of stress.

The number one airport causing stress might be a surprise to you, or maybe not surprising if you've ever experienced it for yourself.

Does busy mean stressful? Not necessarily, as I personally think Chicago O'Hare is the most stressful airport I've ever faced, and that came in at number 9 on the list.

Who tops it at number one?

Albany International (ALB), NY Newark Liberty International (EWR), NJ Oakland International (OAK). CA Miami International (MIA), FL Orlando International (MCO), FL Portland International (PDX), OR John F. Kennedy International (JFK), NY Los Angeles International (LAX), CA Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), IL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), GA

While JFK in New York is one of the busiest airports in the world, the most stressful airport in New York – and the United States – is in Albany. According to sentiment analysis from TensiStrength, 70.2% of Google reviews for Albany International Airport indicate stress – the most of any airport in the country. Reviewers commonly warn fellow travelers to fly using JFK or LaGuardia if they have the option. Others frequently complain about rude or unhelpful employees.

Oof. I've personally never flown out of or into Albany, but if the shoe fits (and based on some of these reviews....ugh.)

