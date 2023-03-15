Most Popular St. Patrick’s Day Meal In New York Not That You Think

What do you think the most popular Irish dish is in New York State for St. Patrick's Day? We bet you would never guess this.

May the luck of the Irish be with you, and your stomach. St. Patrick's Day typically involves a lot of amazing different foods for you to eat, but which one is the most popular in New York State?

A study was conducted by the folks at Zippia to determine what meals were the most popular across the U.S. and honestly, it's kind of a surprise for the results for New York. You would probably assume it's corned beef and cabbage. However, that's not the case.

New York State's Most Popular Irish Dish Is....

Guinness Pie. Yes, Guinness Pie........What is Guinness Pie? The most popular meal across the board is Corned beef and cabbage, which is to be expected. For us, apparently, the most popular dish is something called Guinness Pie.

What In The World Is Guinness Pie?

There's several recipes online that highlight the dish, but we decided to take a look at the recipe from the queen of the kitchen, Martha Stewart.

We consider this Guinness Pie to be a cooking project because it takes some time to put together, but it is well worth the effort. To break up the work, try making the crust and stew a day ahead, then assemble and bake before serving.

Guinness pie is essentially traditional Irish beef stew filled with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, beef broth, and herbs, all topped with some lovely and simple store-bought puff pastry.

Bonus Points

We are actually really surprised that the Reuben sandwich did not make this list. Does that mean it's a fake Irish food? An imposter? According to the internet, yes.

