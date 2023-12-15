There Is No Way This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In New York

This time of the year, it's all about Christmas movies. Are we really watching this popular movie across New York?

Looper used research on IMDb and Google Trends for the past 12 months of 2023 to discover which Christmas movies are the most popular state by state. For New York, their data shows that "Four Christmases" from 2008 is the most popular movie in New York State:

If the idea of attending one Christmas celebration with extended family feels exhausting, imagine squeezing four into one holiday season! That's the dilemma that the film "Four Christmases" explores, faced by Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon), a couple who, like the Kranks before them, are trying to go on vacation and ignore Christmas altogether. When their grand plan becomes ruined by inclement weather, the duo are stuck visiting their estranged families for Christmas. Not only are these celebrations predictably dysfunctional, but they also damage Kate and Brad's relationship, making them re-evaluate their shared stance against marriage and kids. This is a Christmas movie, though — so it all ends happily, trust us.

Really? Four Christmases? Out of every holiday classic known to movie history, New York State enjoys this one the most?

Most loved in: California

Colorado

New York

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin"

This is so hard to believe. Do you believe this? Text us your thoughts on our station app. We would love to hear if you would consider this the most popular Christmas movie for all of New York state. Honestly, we are very very puzzled.

These Are The Most Festive Christmas Trees In All Of New York In Upstate New York, where snowflakes dance through the crisp air, we truly have the most festive Christmas trees in New York State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

7 Incredible New York State Wines To Celebrate The Holidays It's the holiday season and maybe you need a glass of Momma Juice aka Wine. New York State is known for amazing wine, and these 7 pair well with the holiday season. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler