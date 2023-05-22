Being from the small town of Berlin, Maryland (dubbed “America’s coolest small town”, seriously), I grew up with the appreciation for small-town life. Outside of Ocean City, Berlin is known for its picturesque downtown, so the downtown area of the places I visit are always my favorite spots to check out.

When I moved to New York, I was taken aback by all of the beautiful and charming downtowns that I’ve come across when exploring the area. Although New York is home to multiple bustling cities (Buffalo, Albany, Syracuse, and of course, the big apple), the state is also home to a plethora of towns bursting with small-town charm and simple living.

Ocean City Reopens Boardwalk And Beach As Maryland Reopens Some Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

No matter where I am, I always enjoy exploring the locally owned businesses and restaurants that make up a town’s epicenter and admiring the natural beauty and stunning architecture that the town has to offer, as well as familiarizing myself with the town’s history and the culture and traditions of the people who live there.

There’s always something unique about every town, and a town’s downtown is often the most telling part of a town’s history, culture, and personality. These epicenters of culture in New York small towns are picturesque, beautiful attractions bursting with history.

The Travel compiled a list of the top 10 most picturesque downtowns in New York state, and several in CNY landed on the list. I live in Oneonta, and I hate to spoil it for you, but unfortunately it didn’t make the cut.

Did your town make the list? Check out their list below!

10 Towns in New York With The Most Picturesque Downtowns

3 New York Towns Named Safest Small Towns In All Of America Mediafeed, they listed the 25 "safest small towns" in America and 3 of those small towns selected are right here in New York.