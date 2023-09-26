Do You Know What The Most Iconic Job In New York State Is?

Have you ever wondered what the most iconic job in New York State is? We finally have some answers.

24/7 Wall Street used the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to investigate the number of jobs in a given state relative to their concentration nationwide. Doing this, they were able to determine the most iconic jobs in each state. Which industry won for New York?

According to this report, there are over 22,000 fashion designers working in the United States and 38.4% are employed in New York state. Meaning, fashion designers are the most iconic job. Why's this? Almost entirely because New York City is one of the world’s fashion hubs:

The city is home to several top fashion schools, including the Parsons School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology, and Pratt. A number of industry icons, including Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, and Donna Karan have close ties to the city. As a result, fashion designer jobs are nearly six times more concentrated in the state than they are nationwide.

Well, good news. Jobs in fashion design tend are well paying all across New York. The average annual wage in the occupation is $92,860 in the state, compared to $86,110 across the U.S. as a whole.

What Are the Most In-Demand Careers in New York?

According to Best Colleges, the most in demand careers in New York vary from fashion:

Some of the top industries with high demand include warehousing and storage, administrative and support services, education, and healthcare jobs. Transportation and storage associates, home health aides, and direct support professionals find some of the greatest demand."

You can read more online here.

