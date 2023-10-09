Most Haunted Destinations In America- Where Does New York Rank?

Where in America can you find the most haunted states? Where does New York State fall on this ranking?

One ranking from Travel Channel compiled a ranking of how haunted each state is based on how many times their paranormal teams have been called to investigate in those states:

Using data from shows like Ghost Adventures, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell and more, we have a comprehensive list of where hauntings occur, including America's most haunted city. Can you guess where your state ranks on the list? The findings may surpise you.

On their list, New York State landed at number 6 at a tie:

Tragically, New York’s Letchworth Village, a one-time community for the mentally and physically disabled, was filled with rumors of mistreated patients for decades. Now, even though it’s been abandoned, many souls are finding it hard to leave. Even Manhattan has its ghosts. The Morris-Jumel Mansion, located In Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood, was once used during the Revolutionary War. It has since been turned into a museum, with many visitors claiming to experience strange phenomenon."

All across New York State, sites where the Revolutionary War took place seem to be a hot spot for paranormal activity.

What Other Rankings Exisit?

We decided to ask ChatGPT to help us solve this one. We asked it to determine the most haunted states in America, and why those states stand out.

Determining the most haunted states in America can be subjective and depends on various factors, including the number of reported ghostly encounters, the density of historical sites, and the prevalence of well-known haunted locations."

With that data, here's several states that are often considered to be among the most haunted in America, based on their historical significance and numerous reported paranormal experiences. See where New York ranked on this list:

10 Most Haunted States In America- Where Does New York Rank? We decided to ask ChatGPT to help us solve this one. We asked it to determine the most haunted states in America, and why those states stand out.

Determining the most haunted states in America can be subjective and depends on various factors, including the number of reported ghostly encounters, the density of historical sites, and the prevalence of well-known haunted locations."

With that data, here's several states that are often considered to be among the most haunted in America, based on their historical significance and numerous reported paranormal experiences. See where New York ranked on this list: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

11 Creepiest Public Places In New York Ghost Hunters Has Explored On TV There are plenty of places to hunt for ghosts in New York State. Just ask the Ghost Hunters who have featured 11 of the creepiest public spots on TV. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

7 Most Haunted Places in New York to Scare You to Death Want to get your heart pumping this Halloween season? There are plenty of places throughout New York that can raise the hair on the back of your neck. Here are the 7 most haunted spots. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams