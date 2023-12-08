These Are The Most Festive Christmas Trees In All Of New York

In Upstate New York, where snowflakes dance through the crisp air, we truly have the most festive Christmas trees in New York State.

The tradition of decorating homes with Christmas trees during the holiday season is nothing new. The tradition stretches back centuries. The story of Christmas trees in this region is a captivating journey through time, tradition, and the spirit of giving.

The tradition of Christmas trees in Upstate New York traces its roots to the early 19th century when German immigrants brought their cherished Yuletide customs to the New World. As for the trees themselves, the balsam fir and spruce varieties reign supreme in Upstate New York.

Early ornaments on trees were simple. They were made from fruit, popcorn, and common things to find outdoors. Over time, glass-blown ornaments and electric lights transformed the tradition into what we enjoy today. The twinkling lights that now grace our trees are a nod to the first electrically illuminated Christmas tree, which sparkled to life in the home of Edward H. Johnson in 1882.

In Upstate New York, each ornament and strand of lights carries with it a piece of history, a reminder of the timeless joy and camaraderie that the holiday season brings to families and communities. As we gather around the glow of our beautifully adorned Christmas trees, we continue to celebrate the rich tapestry of traditions that make this season truly magical.

Where Are The Most Festive Trees In New York State?

Look below for some of the most beautiful and festive trees around. If you'd like to add your tree to our list, text us on our station app.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler