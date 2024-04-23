Missing Person Alert Issued In Syracuse New York

The Syracuse Police Department is asking for the public's help in the continued search for a missing 74-year-old. Here's what we know:

The alert is for a gentleman named Paul Hughes:

"Hughes is described as being six feet, five inches tall, weighing around 330 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, April 20th, around 5:05 p.m., wearing a blue and black flannel shirt, entering his vehicle, a 203 Hyundai Tucson, with NY registration AWA-1766, leaving his residence in the 200 block of Hillsdale Avenue."

According to Police, Hughes made suicidal threats, and may be in possession of a shotgun. If you have any information on where Hughes may be, please contact 911 or Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Again, he is 74 years old and is described as being six feet, five inches tall, weighing around 330 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officers Shot & Killed

Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen died during a shootout in Salina, New York on Sunday, April 14th.

A massive blue wave could be seen all across Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to support our men and women in law enforcement after two officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

It wasn't just blue clothing either. It was everything from nail polish and house lights to blue iced donuts. Everyone did everything they could to honor those who put their lives on the line every day.

