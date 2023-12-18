Peek Inside This Million Dollar Home In New Hartford NY

Take a look inside this million dollar home for sale in New Hartford.

The home is located at 28 Jordan Road in New Hartford for $1,280,000 with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties. If you're looking to invest, this property could be yours. We have photos below:

THE ESTATE - An exquisite living experience awaits the discerning luxury buyer in New Hartford's most coveted enclave of refined homes. This 5.5 acre Estate setting is a remarkable find, with a home and guest quarters that pairs to this one of a kind New Hartford compound. Privacy and serenity unfold as you approach from the tree-lined driveway. Graceful, old-world architecture completely and totally fine tuned for the 21st Century active lifestyle.

This home offers 7 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The 5,300+ sf main house and the woodside 1,600 sf guest house are perfect for entertaining.

Resplendent with lawns, woods, special spaces. Main level primary suite, chef's kitchen, with formal & informal spaces that flow seamlessly alfresco dining or formal parties. This home effortlessly fits the plan or the party. This special estate has had recent additions & refurbishment of the finest quality. Design and execution by Rich Construction delivers this century old masterpiece to the next special buyers."

The home has the following specs:

Number of Rooms- 14 Types of Rooms- Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room Number of Bedrooms- 7 Main Level Bedrooms.

The home was built back in 1910. It's currently on the market again for or $1,280,000 with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties. You can learn everything you need to know about the home online here. Enjoy this beautiful home with photos:

Peak Inside This Million Dollar Home In New Hartford NY Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York? What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler