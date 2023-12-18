Peek Inside This Million Dollar Home In New Hartford NY

Peek Inside This Million Dollar Home In New Hartford NY

Coldwell Banker Faith Properties

Take a look inside this million dollar home for sale in New Hartford.

The home is located at 28 Jordan Road in New Hartford for $1,280,000 with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties. If you're looking to invest, this property could be yours. We have photos below:

THE ESTATE - An exquisite living experience awaits the discerning luxury buyer in New Hartford's most coveted enclave of refined homes. This 5.5 acre Estate setting is a remarkable find, with a home and guest quarters that pairs to this one of a kind New Hartford compound. Privacy and serenity unfold as you approach from the tree-lined driveway. Graceful, old-world architecture completely and totally fine tuned for the 21st Century active lifestyle.

This home offers 7 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The 5,300+ sf main house and the woodside 1,600 sf guest house are perfect for entertaining.

Resplendent with lawns, woods, special spaces. Main level primary suite, chef's kitchen, with formal & informal spaces that flow seamlessly alfresco dining or formal parties. This home effortlessly fits the plan or the party. This special estate has had recent additions & refurbishment of the finest quality. Design and execution by Rich Construction delivers this century old masterpiece to the next special buyers."

The home has the following specs:

Number of Rooms- 14

Types of Rooms- Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room

Number of Bedrooms- 7 Main Level Bedrooms.

The home was built back in 1910. It's currently on the market again for or $1,280,000 with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties. You can learn everything you need to know about the home online here. Enjoy this beautiful home with photos:

Peak Inside This Million Dollar Home In New Hartford NY

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?

What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York?

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

23 Underrated Places To Order Upside Down Utica Pizza At

When you go to order this pizza, where do you generally order from? To expand your horizons from the two amazing spots listed above, we dove deep into social media. On all sorts of local food group pages, we asked the simple question: Other than O'Scugnizzos or Joes, what are some top underrated places to get Upside down pizza at?

Here's a list of 23 underrated upside down pizza places to check out:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

 

Filed Under: new hartford, christmas, Utica News
Categories: This And That, TSM, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR