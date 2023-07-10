City Of Rome New York Invites You To Movie Night

Looking for something to do with the family? The City of Rome invites you to a free movie night.

The City of Rome is hosting Movie Night at on Thursday, July 13th at the Liberty George Parking Lot in the city of Rome. The movie that you'll be able to enjoy with the family is a FREE showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

We'll have Arizona Tacos of Rome on hand for delicious food for purchase. Bring your own chairs and blankets and come join us at sundown. Film is rated PG. Universal Pictures."

You can learn more on Facebook. You can also sing along to the now viral Peaches song from Jack Black featured in the movie.

Annual “Tradition” Takes to the Stage Again at Rome Capitol Theatre

A yearly "tradition" like no other is ready to take the stage and make you smile this week. SummerStage at Rome Capitol Theatre is excited to present Fiddler on the Roof, with show dates on July 13th, 14th and 15th. Local talent from across Central New York have come together to put on an unforgettable performance that you are sure to love.

Every year SummerStage puts on a musical, typically two, for the community to enjoy. Not only is the cast compiled of completely local performers, but the same goes for the directors, crew and other Capitol friends that help put on the show.

You can read more about the show online here now. Enjoy Fiddler, and Super Mario, all in one week.

