Mac And Cheese Flights Return To Central New York

If you want a twist on beer flights, it looks like Mac n Cheese flights are returning to Central New York.

Mac and Cheese Flights are back for 2024 for CNY Beer Week. It's all happening at Talking Cursive Brewing Company of Syracuse on Thursday November 21st from 4PM - 9PM.

Flights are $40 per person and include 3 specialty mac and cheeses and a dessert, each thoughtfully paired with a 5oz. Talking Cursive beer.

This year's flight features the following choices:

1) Crab Rangoon Mac

2) Chopped Cheese Mac

3) Lasagna Mac

4) Coconut MACaroon

Reservations are required for this event. Call, text, or email Alexis at acolton@talkingcursive.com to make one. Space does fill up quickly.

Talking Cursive is a woman and veteran-owned brewery. They offer a wide variety of draught beers, weekly food and drink specials, can and bottle releases, and events too.

We are dual licensed as a microbrewery and a NYS Farm brewery. This allows us to serve you NYS wine, ciders, and spirits, while also allowing us to brew some beers that utilize specific ingredients not currently grown in New York State such as specialty malts and proprietary hops."

Don't Miss "A Very UGLY Boozy Brunch"

This event is happening on Sunday, December 8th from 10AM-2PM.

​Part Ugly Sweater Party. Part Gift Swap. 100% delicious and unique brunch entrees and festive cocktails! No room for Bah Humbugs here!

​This brunch includes an optional "Support Local" gift swap. If you would like to participate, bring a small (around $10) wrapped gift from one of your favorite local businesses. You can read more online here.

