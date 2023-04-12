Looking to Spice Up Date Night? Here are CNY’s Hottest Date Night Ideas
Moving to a new area offers both benefits and challenges. The benefits usually revolve around making new friends, living out the adventure of exploring a new town, finding new places to go and new things to do, plus leaning into the process of being a part of new community.
With that in mind, there are challenges too. AND The challenges usually mirror the benefits. Particularly as a fully actualized adult. Who are these new friends I'm supposed to meet and where do I find them?
Lest we forget, if one is a fully actualized adult in a relationship/partnership/committed situationship? (or looking to be in one) not knowing the area, and date nights have been lacking-- what to do? On Best Morning (on Lite 98.7) we asked listeners to share some ideas to help both Dave and I (and our respective partners) to hotten our date nights up a few notches. Particularly now that spring has sprung.
This is what we came up with:
- Go to a show at Turning Stone
- Have a Couples Massage or Spa Treatment
- Go to a Show at The Stanley Theatre
- Take an Improve Class or go dancing at Uptown Theatre
- Take a Forging Class--yes! make a chef's knife or a super sword!
- Go Axe Throwing? or archery
- Take a Cooking Class
- Go Kayaking/ boating
- Horseback Riding or Rock Climbing at The Root Farm
- Berry or Apples Picking-- and then make pie!
- Make a list of "hole in the wall" bars/restaurants and every date night pick one.
Annette White of the website Bucket List Journey has some cute ideas for date night also. They include:
- Explore a new town
- Face a fear together (sky diving anyone?)
- Test drive an expensive car
- Try a new hobby together
- Take a ballroom dance class together
This is a working list of potential adventures to spice up your date night. Did I miss anything? Text me your hottest date night ideas on the Lite 98.7 app.