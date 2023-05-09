Common Household Item Will Be Illegal In New York This Year

They were once very common in just about every house here in the Big Apple, but now they will be illegal to sell. What item is this for New York?

A little history lesson- since they were invented by Thomas Edison back in the late 1800s, you were able to buy incandescent light bulbs. By this summer, the sale of incandescent light bulbs will be banned not only here in New York State, but across the country.

It's all part of a new policy adopted last year by the U.S. Energy Department (DOE) to try to be more energy efficient. This story in The Hill says that in their place, manufacturers and retailers have replaced most incandescent bulbs with new LED bulbs, which last longer, provide more light, and last longer than traditional, old-school incandescent bulbs. (The DOE says LED lights provide 75% more light and last 25% longer than the more inefficient incandescent bulbs.)

The Hill noted that the switchover will also help the environment, as well, noting the DOE said the new LED bulbs are projected to cut planet-warming carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years.

The DOE won't be coming to your house in Upstate New York to make sure you're not still using an incandescent bulb:

The DOE warned manufacturers and retailers about the change at the beginning of the year in January, with full enforcement beginning in July 2023. Manufacturers who violate the ban could face a maximum penalty of $542 per illicit bulb."

The switchover shouldn't really be much of a big deal, but it is something to watch out for by the end of 2023.

