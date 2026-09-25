If you’re already starting to think about holiday shopping, there’s a new event coming to Utica that might help you check a few names off your list while keeping your money right here in Central New York.

1-Up Wellness is launching its first-ever Level Up Local, a free community shopping event designed to bring local makers, small businesses and entrepreneurs together under one roof.

And if you love finding something that you probably won’t see sitting on the shelf at a big box store, this would totally be worth checking out.

Level Up Local Coming to Utica

Level Up Local will take place Saturday, October 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1-Up Wellness, located at 2428 Chenango Road in Utica.

Admission is completely free, and the event is family-friendly.

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Organizers are calling it a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, giving you a chance to start shopping before the November and December madness really begins.

Even better, you’ll be supporting the people who live, work and run businesses right here in our community.

Shop Local and Meet the People Behind the Businesses

Level Up Local will feature local business showcases, product and service demonstrations, samples and opportunities to actually meet the entrepreneurs behind the businesses.

There will also be family-friendly activities, plus snacks and refreshments available on site.

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It’s a chance to discover businesses that you may not have known were practically in your backyard. For local entrepreneurs, it’s an opportunity to introduce their products and services to new customers.

Local Vendors Are Still Needed

If you own a small business, make your own products or have a service you’d like to introduce to more people in the Utica area, there are still opportunities to participate.

Vendor space is intentionally being kept limited, so organizers are encouraging interested businesses to sign up sooner rather than later.

To register as a vendor, contact Kimberly Faith Kane at 315-765-6332.