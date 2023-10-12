Lenny Kravitz Releases New Song Announces New Album

Wanna know Lenny Kravitz' daily ageless morning routine? Whell. It turns out one need look no further than his newest music video TK421 -released on Thursday afternoon. We do not yet know what TK421 means yet--but I'm nearly positive it stands for something like "I look like I'm 21, but I'm actually 59 and you wouldn't know that if I didn't tell you"-- or some such.

The whole video is a thirst trap.

It starts with Kravitz waking up without an alarm, as though the angels have roused him from his beauty sleep. It continues with a shower--probably with one of those fancy, all natural handmade soap bars one of his famous friends made for him in their kitchen during the pandemic.

The video riffs between Kravitz brushing his teeth, dancing in his towel, dancing while dressing, dancing with his guitar and presumably partaking in a cannabis breakfast. All before he walks out the door to start his day. Maybe TK stands for The King and 421 is the day after "weed day"?

Anyway. According to Jill Lances, "TK421 is described as a "fast-paced rock 'n' roll romp," with a nod to Boogie Nights and Star Wars." I didn't get any of that, but ok.

You can listen for yourself via digital outlets.

Meanwhile, Blue Electric Light, Kravitz's 12th studio album and his first album in five years is available for preorder now and shalt be among us on March 15. Prayerfully new music means a new Lenny Kravitz tour to look forward to in 2024.

Check out the TK421 video below. Clutching your pearls is optional.

