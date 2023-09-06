Learn The Magical Art Of Curling This Fall With The Utica Curling Club

Have you watched the Olympics and always wanted to learn curling? This fall is your shot in Upstate New York.

The Utica Curling Club will be holding it’s annual "Try Curling Clinics" on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 12th, 13th and 14th 2023: The times for Thursday and Friday are at 5:30PM and 7:30PM. Utica Curling Club will provide all the essential equipment and instruction, no experience is necessary.

The clinic will be held at the curling club located at 8300 Clark Mills Road, Whitesboro. The clinics are open to all ages, but younger than 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present. Participants should bring a pair of clean athletic shoes and wear warm loose fitting or flexible clothing.

The cost to participate is $20 per person. Read more about the Utica Curling Club online here.

Curling School Coming This Fall

Utica Curling Club will also conduct a Curling School which will start at 10:00AM on Sunday, October 29th and run five consecutive Sundays. Those include November 5th, November 12th, November 19th, and November 26th. The sessions will be two hours each and will provide an opportunity to enhance your knowledge and experience in the areas of delivery, sweeping, rules, strategy, communication, and etiquette. The cost is will be $125.

Bring warm, loose clothing and clean, dry shoes (no boots or outdoor shoes). We will provide curling equipment, instruction and the fun!

Pre-Registration For Both Events Is Required

Pre-registration is required for both the clinics and the curling school. Participation forms for both can be accessed online here.

