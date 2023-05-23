See The Best Motorcycles In New York To Start Summer 2023

Get ready to see the most beautiful motorcycles in all of New York. Enjoy Americade's 40th touring rally in Lake George New York for the 2023 year.

It doesn’t matter what you ride. Harleys, Indians, BMWs, Hondas, and every other brand of motorcycle is welcomed and represented at Americade. According to their website, thousands of fellow riders cruise the Adirondacks, hang out at the huge trade expo, jam to live music, and attend Americade University.

A true rider’s rally, Americade marks the beginning of the riding season and offers self-guided rides through picturesque historic communities. The sprawling Americade Expo offers over one million square feet of motorcycle products, gear, and vendors. Become a “Roads Scholar” through Americade University, a seminar and lecture series offering presentations daily at the Fort William Henry Conference Center.

Below is the schedule is for 2023:

Tuesday, May 30 11:00am – 8:00pm: Sign-In (Pre-Post Registration) – Holiday Inn Resort

5:00pm-6:00pm: Dinner by the Lake – Fort William Henry White Lion Room

6:00pm: Lake George Drumline – Carriage House

6:15pm: Greeting, Ribbon Cutting, Guest Speakers, Introducing Opening Act – Carriage House

6:30pm-7:30pm: Opening Act – Carriage House

7:30pm-8:00pm: Opening Celebration Door Prizes by Rider – Carriage House

Wednesday, May 31 7:00am-8:00am: Motorcycle Coffee Club – Carriage House

7:00am-11:00am: Breakfast by the Lake – Fort William Henry White Lion Room

8:00am-7:00pm: Sign-In (Pre-Post Registration) – The Holiday Inn Resort

8:00am – Guided Rides Departure (7:30am Riders Meeting) – Beach Road Lot

12:00pm-5:00pm: Courtesy Shuttle – Fort William Henry to Expo

12:00pm-5:00pm: Americade’s Expo – Beach Road

12:00pm-5:00pm: Free Battery Check by Yuasa – Beach Road

12:00pm-5:00pm: Vintage Garage – Expo

1:00pm-5:00pm: Americade -40 Years in the Making Movie Presentation – Big Top Tent

6:00pm-7:00pm: Hold My Beer – Carriage House

8:00pm-10:00pm: Comedy Show with Alonzo Boden – Carriage House

Thursday, June 1 7:00am-8:00am: Motorcycle Coffee Club with Bill Dutcher & Christian – Carriage House

7:00am-11:00am: Breakfast by the Lake: Fort William Henry White Lion Room

8:00am-7:00pm: Sign-In (Pre-Post Registration) – Holiday Inn Resort

8:00am: Guided Rides Departure (7:30am Riders Meeting) – Beach Road Lot

9:00am-1:00pm: Moto Sessions – Carriage House

9:00am-4:00pm: Motorcycle Demos/Displays – Fort William Henry Demo Area

9:00am-5:00pm: Courtesy Shuttle – Fort William Henry to Expo

9:00am-5:00pm: Free Battery Check by Yuasa – Beach Road

9:00am-5:00pm: Americade’s Expo – Beach Road

9:00am-5:00pm: Vintage Garage – Expo

9:00am-5:00pm: Bring it Bike Show – The Hub

1:00pm-5:00pm: Americade -40 Years in the Making Movie Presentation – Big Top Tent

6:00pm-8:00pm: Veterans Boat Cruise on Saint (boarding 5:30pm) – Lake George Steamboat Company

6:00pm-7:00pm: Angie Sandow – Carriage House

7:30pm-8:30pm: Americade Jeopardy – Carriage House

9:00pm: Movie Night – Big Top Tent

Friday, June 2 7:00am-11:00am: Breakfast by the Lake: Fort William Henry White Lion Room

8:00am-7:00pm: Sign-In (Pre-Post Registration) – Holiday Inn Resort

8:00am: Guided Rides Departure (7:30am Riders Meeting) – Beach Road Lot

9:00am-1:00pm: Moto Sessions – Carriage House

9:00am-4:00pm: Motorcycle Demos/Displays – Fort William Henry Demo Area

9:00am-5:00pm: Courtesy Shuttle – Fort William Henry to Expo

9:00am-5:00pm: Free Battery Check by Yuasa – Beach Road

9:00am-5:00pm: Americade’s Expo – Beach Road

9:00am-5:00pm: Vintage Garage – Expo

9:00am-5:00pm: Bring it Bike Show – The Hub

12:00pm-5:00pm: Americade -40 Years in the Making Movie Presentation – Big Top Tent

4:00pm-9:30pm: The Americade Motorcycles & Music Concert – Festival Commons

6:00pm-7:30pm: Friday Night Spectacular Dinner – Fort William Henry White Lion Room

7:00pm-7:45pm: Music: The Grift – Big Top Tent

7:30pm-8:30pm: Friday Night Spectacular Awards & Major Door Prizes – Big Top Tent

8:30pm-9:30pm: Music: The Grift – Big Top Tent

9:30pm: Fireworks on the Lake – Over Lake George

Saturday, June 3 7:00am-11:00am: Breakfast by the Lake – Fort William Henry White Lion Room

8:00am-12:00pm: Sign-In (Pre-Post Registration) – Holiday Inn Resort

8:00am: Guided Rides Departure (7:30am Riders Meeting) – Beach Road Lot

9:00am-1:00pm: Moto Sessions – Carriage House

9:00am-4:00pm: Motorcycle Demos/Displays – Fort William Henry Demo Area

9:00am-5:00pm: Courtesy Shuttle – Fort William Henry to Expo

9:00am-5:00pm: Free Battery Check by Yuasa – Beach Road

9:00am-5:00pm: Americade’s Expo – Beach Road

9:00am-5:00pm: Vintage Garage – Expo

9:00am-5:00pm: Bring it Bike Show – The Hub

1:00pm-5:00m: Americade -40 Years in the Making Movie Presentation – Big Top Tent

9:30am (12:30pm Lunch): Group or Solo Ride: Ride for Kids Scenic Charity Ride/Lunch

12:00pm-2:00pm: Cruisin’ Lake George on Mohican (boarding 11:30am) Lake George Steamboat Company

4:00pm-9:30pm: The Americade Motorcycles & Music Concert – Festival Commons

6:00pm: Lake George Rotary 50/50 Raffle Drawing (Virtual) – Facebook Live

5:00pm-7:00pm: Industry Gathering with music by Richie Ortiz, Bring it Bike Show, Best of Show – Carriage House

8:00pm-9:30pm: Comedy Show with Alonzo Boden – Carriage House

Sunday, June 4 7:00am-11:00am: Breakfast by the Lake – Fort William Henry White Lion Room

9:00am-2:00pm: Motorcycle Demos/Displays – Fort William Henry Demo Area

9:00am-2:00pm: Courtesy Shuttle – Fort William Henry to Expo

9:00am-2:00pm: Free Battery Check by Yuasa – Beach Road

9:00am-2:00pm: Americade’s Expo – Beach Road

9:00am-2:00pm: Vintage Garage – Expo

9:00am-2:00pm: Americade -40 Years in the Making Movie Presentation – Big Top Tent

You can read more online here.

