If you’re suddenly seeing Justin Timberlake trending again, there’s a reason. Newly released police footage from his 2024 DWI arrest in Sag Harbor is now public, and it's messy.

Newly Released Video Shows Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI Traffic Stop

The footage, which comes from a June 2024 stop in the Hamptons, shows Justin being pulled over after police say he ran a stop sign and drifted out of his lane. When officers approached the vehicle, they noted the smell of alcohol. Timberlake told them he had consumed one martini and was following friends home after a night out.

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There’s also a moment in the video that’s already making the rounds online. When an officer asks what he does, Timberlake hesitates before saying, “It’s hard to explain… I’m Justin Timberlake.” The exchange is just a little awkward.

Field Sobriety Test Footage Draws Major Attention Online

The part of the video getting the most attention is the field sobriety testing. Officers ask Timberlake to complete standard tasks, including walking heel-to-toe in a straight line and balancing on one leg. He appears nervous while trying to follow the instructions, at one point telling officers, “These are, like, really hard tests,” and later mentioning that his heart is racing.

Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Justin Timberlake Is Arrested

As the situation escalates, Timberlake is placed in the back of a police car, where the tone shifts from uneasy to more serious. He asks why he’s being arrested and then is visibly surprised.

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At one point, someone at the scene can be heard reacting in disbelief, saying, “You’re arresting Justin Timberlake right now?” a moment that Britney fans have been waiting for. (Too soon?)

Why Justin Timberlake Tried to Block the Video Release

This video almost didn’t become public. JT’s legal team initially fought to block its release, arguing that it would harm his reputation and expose private details. However, after legal negotiations with Sag Harbor officials, a redacted version of the footage was ultimately released in accordance with public records laws.

Even now, the renewed attention is reportedly causing some frustration behind the scenes, with sources saying Jessica Biel is not happy about the video resurfacing, though she continues to support her hubby.

What Happened After the Arrest and Where Things Stand Now

Following the arrest, Timberlake later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of impaired driving rather than the original DWI. As part of that agreement, he paid a $500 fine, completed 25 hours of community service, and had his license suspended for 90 days.

He was also required to participate in a public safety message warning about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The full video is included below so you can watch and decide for yourself.

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