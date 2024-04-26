Joey Fatone And AJ McLean Are Larger Than Life At The New York State Fair

You won't have to say “bye bye bye” to these pop 90s legends The Great New York State Fair is thrilled to announce Joey Fatone and AJ McLean will be performing this summer.

The pair hit the road in March as part of the “A Legendary Night Tour,” performing the biggest hits from each of their respective bands, and will take the Suburban Park Stage on Wednesday, August 21st at 8PM.

AJ McLean is known by fans across the world as a beloved member of the Backstreet Boys, a musical group known for its countless hits, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of $130 million.

Joey Fatone first rose to fame as a member of the record-shattering, multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC. Following the band’s incredible success with albums that sold over 10 million copies and countless awards, Fatone took on projects spanning from television, film and Broadway, and beyond, including Fat Ones, a hot dog business based in Orlando, Florida.

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 21st, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer. The Great New York State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the country.

In total, The Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series will feature 39 national recording acts. There will be a daily 1PM and 6PM concert at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and a daily 8PM concert at Suburban Park (located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway).

