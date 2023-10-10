Joe Gatto Brings His Comedy Tour To Upstate New York

Comedian Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto’s "Night of Comedy" tour. He's bring that tour right here to Upstate and Central New York.

You'll be able to enjoy Joe Gatto at The Stanley Theatre on January 25th 2024 at 7PM. You know Joe from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Currently, Joe tours with his stand-up solo show “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” in sold-out theaters across the United States.

Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. He happily advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends which operates on Long Island catering to mainly senior and disabled pups.

Joe currently hosts a popular comedy podcast called "Two Cool Moms" where he and his co-host dispense sage motherly advice to fans who write in with their dilemmas. He also lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.

Tickets start at $40.75 including fees and are available for presale starting Wednesday, October 11th at 10AM with presale code “GATTO”. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10AM either in person or by phone at The Stanley Theatre Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. The event also includes a separate add-on that guests can purchase which includes an after-show meet and greet with Joe.

