Jelly Roll Will Perform In Albany New York September 2024
Country singer, rapper, and songwriter Jelly Roll will be taking the stage in Albany New York September of 2024.
Jelly Roll will be taking the stage at the MVP Arena Stage on September 24th at 7PM. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10AM online with LiveNation.
Jelly Roll was named New Artist of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Awards (CMAs). He’s been nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Lainey Wilson for “Save Me.” He’s known for his hits such as “Wild Ones,” “Need a Favor,” and “Almost Home.”
Jelly Roll Beautifully Broken 2024 Tour Dates
Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center
Friday, Aug. 30 – Spokane, Washington – Spokane Arena
Saturday, Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, Sep. 1 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
Tuesday, Sep. 3 – San Jose, California – SAP Center
Wednesday, Sep. 4 – Sacramento, Cali. – Golden 1 Center
Friday, Sep. 6 – Los Angeles, Cali. – Crypto.com Arena
Saturday, Sep. 7 – Anaheim, Cali – Honda Center
Monday, Sep. 9 – El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, Sep. 11 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center
Friday, Sep. 13 – Lafayette, Louisana – CAJUNDOME
Saturday, Sep. 14 – New Orleans – Smoothie King Center
Tuesday, Sep. 17 – Orlando, Florida – Kia Center
Thursday, Sep. 19 – Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Coliseum
Friday, Sep. 20 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena
Saturday, Sep. 21 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Tuesday, Sep. 24 – Albany, New York – MVP Arena
Thursday, Sep. 26 – Boston, Massachusettes – TD Garden
Friday, Sep. 27 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
Saturday, Sep. 28 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
Sunday, Sep. 29 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center
Tuesday, Oct. 1 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center
Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – PPG Paints Arena
Sunday, Oct. 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center
Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
Friday, Oct. 11 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center
Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Wichita, Kansas – INTRUST Bank Arena
Friday, Oct. 18 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
Sunday, Oct. 20 – Bossier City, Lousiana – Brookshire Grocery Arena
Tuesday, Oct. 22 – Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 23 – St. Louis, Missouri– Enterprise Center
Friday, Oct. 25 – Knoxville – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
Sunday, Oct. 27 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10AM online with LiveNation.
Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams