Jelly Roll Will Perform In Albany New York September 2024

Country singer, rapper, and songwriter Jelly Roll will be taking the stage in Albany New York September of 2024.

Jelly Roll will be taking the stage at the MVP Arena Stage on September 24th at 7PM. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10AM online with LiveNation.

Jelly Roll was named New Artist of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Awards (CMAs). He’s been nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Lainey Wilson for “Save Me.” He’s known for his hits such as “Wild Ones,” “Need a Favor,” and “Almost Home.”

Jelly Roll Beautifully Broken 2024 Tour Dates

Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center

Friday, Aug. 30 – Spokane, Washington – Spokane Arena

Saturday, Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, Sep. 1 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

Tuesday, Sep. 3 – San Jose, California – SAP Center

Wednesday, Sep. 4 – Sacramento, Cali. – Golden 1 Center

Friday, Sep. 6 – Los Angeles, Cali. – Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, Sep. 7 – Anaheim, Cali – Honda Center

Monday, Sep. 9 – El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, Sep. 11 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

Friday, Sep. 13 – Lafayette, Louisana – CAJUNDOME

Saturday, Sep. 14 – New Orleans – Smoothie King Center

Tuesday, Sep. 17 – Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

Thursday, Sep. 19 – Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Coliseum

Friday, Sep. 20 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

Saturday, Sep. 21 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Tuesday, Sep. 24 – Albany, New York – MVP Arena

Thursday, Sep. 26 – Boston, Massachusettes – TD Garden

Friday, Sep. 27 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, Sep. 28 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

Sunday, Sep. 29 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

Tuesday, Oct. 1 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center

Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – PPG Paints Arena

Sunday, Oct. 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center

Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

Friday, Oct. 11 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Saturday, Oct. 12 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center

Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Wichita, Kansas – INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, Oct. 18 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

Sunday, Oct. 20 – Bossier City, Lousiana – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 22 – Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 23 – St. Louis, Missouri– Enterprise Center

Friday, Oct. 25 – Knoxville – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Saturday, Oct. 26 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

Sunday, Oct. 27 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10AM online with LiveNation.

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams