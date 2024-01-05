Jam At These 10 Upcoming Concerts In Upstate New York In 2024
Rocking out to music you love as it’s being performed by the musicians you love all with the people you love is the triple threat that makes concert-going an experience unlike any other!
When living in Upstate NY, sometimes it’s hard for these epic plans to align when you have to go far for a concert. Travel is expensive, you might need a hotel and additional time off to make the trip, and maybe the ones you love might not be able to make the journey with you.
Still, concerts create priceless memories that can define the year! SO, to help you live your best life in CNY, here are 10 musicians who will be live, in concert in Upstate NY this year that are worth the plans but with much less hassle!
*Ordered by most upcoming
Styx
- Where: Landmark Theatre
- 362 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY
- When: Sunday, March 24, 2024
Fall Out Boy
- So Much For (2our) Dusy
- Where: MVP Arena
- 51 S Pearl St, Albany, NY 1220
- When: Sunday, March 24, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on Ticketmaster
Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band (2 Shows)
Show 1
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome
- 900 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13244
- When: Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on Ticketmaster
Show 2
- Where: MVP Arena
- 51 S Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207
- When: Monday, April 18, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on Ticketmaster
Hozier (2 Shows)
- Unreal Earth Tour
Show 1
- Where: Broadview Stage at SPAC
- 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
- When: Sunday, May 18, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on LiveNation
Show 2
- Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse, NY 13209
- When: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on LiveNation
Lainey Wilson
with Ian Munsick & Zach Top, Country’s Cool Again Tour
- Where: Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 108 Avenue of Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY
- When: Thursday, June 20, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on LiveNation
Nail Horan
The Show Tour
- Where: Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 108 Avenue of Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY
- When: Friday, June 21, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on Ticketmaster
Jason Mraz & The Superband
- Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
- 4355 Lakeshore Dr, Canandaigua, NY 14424
- When: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on TicketMaster
Styx and Foreigner
with John Waite, Renegades, Juke Box Heroes Tour
- Where: Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 108 Avenue of Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY
- When: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on LiveNation
Creed
with 3 Doors Down & Finger Eleven, Summer of ‘99 Tour
- Where:Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 108 Avenue of Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY
- When: Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on Ticketmaster
P!NK
P!INK: Summer Carnival 2024 Tour
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome
- 900 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13244
- When: Sunday, October 6, 2024
- Purchase tickets here on TicketMaster
