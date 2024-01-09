Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer In Upstate New York?

Have you ever wondered if it's illegal to flash your lights on your vehicle to warn other drivers about deer? Let's dive into New York law on this topic.

On the internet, Reddit to be specific, people are torn on this topic. Some say use lights to warn drivers of deer, others say do not:

Where I live we use our emergency flashers for those types of things. It lets people know to be cautious and if it’s day then you can flash your lights I'll tell you one thing not to do. As a new driver I saw some deer about to cross the road, and an approaching car that wouldn't be able to see the deer because of a line of trees, so in the panic of not knowing the right signal I gave a small honk and... as you might've guessed, this scared the deer who ran into the road even faster.

What do you do in these type of situations?

According to Rosenblum Law, New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 375 (3) states that headlamps "shall be operated so that dazzling light does not interfere with the driver of the approaching vehicle."

In a 1994 decision, the Appellate Division, Second Department held that flickering high beams do not amount to "dazzling lights." People v. Lauber, 162 Misc.2d 19, 617 N.Y.S.2d 419 (2d. Dept. 1994). In 2009, the Fourth Department declared more directly that the flashing of lights by itself is not a violation of the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Code, and that stopping a vehicle based upon the driver flashing his or her high beams is illegal.

It's not illegal to flash your lights at night, or during the daytime to warn drivers of situations mentioned above. As long as you don't interfere with the police doing their job, it's totally legal in New York to warn drivers of police and deer ahead.

