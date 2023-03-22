Is Fasting Like Gardening?

Every year around this time, my life gets really bustling. But also, really quiet. On the new moon in March-- the one that happens right after the Spring Equinox-- I, someone of seeming sound mind, abstains from eating solid food from sunrise to sunset. After sunset, I abstain from processed food, gluten, refined sugar, crap, dairy, eggs or anything that could be considered inflammatory.

For 40 days.

Yes, like Jesus in the wilderness.



Or Buddha under the Bhodi tree



Just kidding.

The "40 days" is about the only similarity between the fast I've been up to every year for the last 8 years-- and what Jesus and Buddha went through. And yet, 40 days is a long time to abstain from doing much of anything. Particularly if that anything is eating something delicious and fried. During said 40 days, it does, at times, feel like my cravings for pizza or French fries are like being antagonized by the "demons" of my glutenous past--see what I did there?

But Why?

It's a fair question. Why would I do such a thing? Why would I willingly not eat delicious food that I want to eat when no one but me is saying I can't eat it?!

Honestly, I don't know. Spring cleaning maybe? The meals I eat at night are whole fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds that are minimally processed and completely nourishing. Within a few days, my energy levels (which are already pretty high naturally) are through the stratosphere. I feel amazing. My skin glows from the inside like somebody scrubbed my innards with some elbow grease. And I can eat as much as I want--just not when I want.

I think, when I first started, I wanted to see if I could do it. I wanted to see if I could make it through a 40-day process and come out on the other side with a bit of glow. Now, I liken my annual 40-day fast to gardening. It's my way of prepping my body (like a garden bed) for the gorgeous Spring growing season ahead.

I'll share more details about my process in another post. Stay tuned...

