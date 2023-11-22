Incredible NY Story: She Baked a 6-Layer Cake in a Toaster Oven

This is story about a 6-layer cake baked in a toaster oven.

Why would someone do this on purpose, you ask?

Well.

No one would.

Unless it was on a bet or on a reality TV show contest where at least $10,000 was on the line. But since neither of these things is the case, it's a compelling story none the less. If you'd like to listen to this story, rather than read it, you may do so below.

Ever baked a 6-layer cake in a toaster oven? My awesome daughter introduced me to a British Baker named Jemma, who owns a bakery called Crumbs & Doilies in London. My 10-year-old and I watched a Youtube video of Jemma effortlessly preparing a rainbow cake that was so freakin cute, I was practically foaming at the mouth about when I would have the opportunity to make such a cake. It’s essentially a from scratch 6 layer cake of 6 different brilliant colors, glued together with white butter cream frosting. It would be perfect for Breezy's birthday cake. Breezy’s birthday was on Thursday. So fast forward to Wednesday. The day before the Thursday in question.

Maintenance Guy: I’ve got good news and bad news.

Me: Yeah? What’s the good news?

MG: You’re gonna get a new oven.

Me: Really? That’s great! What’s the bad news?

MG: It won’t be here till maybe next week. (you know, the week after you’re supposed to bake this monumental rainbow cake + cupcakes for school.)



via GIPHY

Um. Yeah. The timing of it all was simply delicious. I meant ludicrous. I mean, utterly maddening. Especially when my friend Jonka suggested that I could try to use the toaster oven, McKeever style to bake 24 cupcakes before school and 6 other regular cakes before Breezy’s surprise party. Yeah. Because I can’t think of any time when I turn down a challenge–unless it involves extraordinarily large or venomous bugs– I’m a bring it on kind of gal. Plus, I’m a baker, who comes from a long line of bakers. As Mother Maya said once, I walk along, and stand as 10,000… I shall not be moved. I could do this.

via GIPHY

Have you ever tried to bake a masterful confection in a toaster oven? My dad effectively capped up the exact sentiments when he said, it’s the equivalent of trying to make something edible in an Easy Bake Oven. Good luck with that. But guess what happened? It took freakin FOREVER. I could only bake one cake at a time, but I had two bake tins and bowls to work with. I had to mix up two different colored batters at a time, thus creating a system that included taking one cake out of the oven, let it cool, remove cake from pan, clean pan, prep pan for a new color cake batter, fit an aluminum foil crown just so over the young cake while it was in the oven, so it wouldn’t brown too soon and then take said aluminum crown off just in time for the final rise and brown. Then I had to clean the bowl to prepare the next colored batter, take cake out of oven, etc. It was a process I wouldn’t wish on Martha Stewart. It stretched my sanity more than it did my baking skills. When FINALLY I had 6 baked cakes… roughly 6 hours later and I had trimmed, leveled and assembled my (all damn day) cakes with my first iteration of buttercream, them jawns

… kept sliding to one side like that blasted tower in Pisa.

via GIPHY

I could have cried.

via GIPHY

Plus, there were about a dozen other things that happened throughout the day that I honestly can’t even giggle about yet. Too soon, tooooo soooon. Honestly, it felt a little better to fall on my head trying to do a handstand. It’s true. I suffer sometimes from creative perfectionism syndrome.

But then guess what happened? I got really, really, really pissed off. Like, scream somebody’s head off pissed off. Like, if somebody tried to give me a pep talk at that moment, they might could get cut kind of pissed off. My daughter’s cake, which was sitting in the fridge looking like somebody’s disaster “nailed it!” meme, had shown me, albeit briefly, that there was something I could not do. I could not, in fact, bake an entire masterpiece for 6 hours in the equivalent of an easy bake oven and brag about it later. Humph.

via GIPHY

It was through my pissedness that I realized I had to make the cake work. You see, I was throwing Aubrei a little surprise party with some very, very special guests. There was no way in this omniverse I would serve a cake that would shame both of my grandmothers’ baking legacy (ego) and (in my head) spoil my daughter’s day for her. The plan was simple. I would start over. At the middle. Which meant I had to disassemble the leaning tower of Pisa and figure out the problem. Turned out, the problem wasn’t with the cakes. They were as level as they could be under the circumstances. The problem was my buttercream mortar. Thinking back on my handstands of lore, I had to make a tiny (and accidental) adjustment of my hand placement in a way that would support my weight properly. For my frosting, I just needed to add a few more cups of confectioner’s sugar. My buttercream wasn’t thick enough to hold my cakes without sliding. Duh. It was a relatively quick fix, and so I fixed my frosting, reassembled my rainbow tribe, decorated that jawn, put it in the fridge and got everything ready for the party. Breezy had an awesome birthday, the cake looked and tasted good and we all lived happily ever after. The End.

via GIPHY

I did it. It wasn’t easy, nor is it a thing I wish to repeat on a bet. But I was/am proud. I learned a bit about the stuff I’m made of. I learned the constructive power of pissed. And that a teeny bit of ego can be useful under pressure. I also learned another valuable lesson we all can take with us on the journey. I tried desperately to get everyone who would listen to fully grasp the magnitude of what I had gone through to get that cake made. The tediousness of it all. I got one universal response: “The cake is good.” Let’s assume then that the story really isn’t in the trials we’ll face to get something done. The trials shall be present. Sometimes in seemingly ridiculous fashion. Meanwhile, the real story is the outcome.

Is the cake good? Good.

