In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant

After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York.

The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.

Get our free mobile app

Spoiler alert: It's the famous Aqua Vino.

A few weeks ago they posted the following message on their Facebook page:

Did you hear?? We're moving! The same elegant experience, upgraded in 2023! More updates to come, but for now you can still come by our current location over the holidays.

Aqua Vino then confirmed the news that they would be opening their new home in January of 2023 earlier this week:

We're thrilled to announce our new location at the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford! Stay tuned for more information this week, but you can still go to our location on the Canal through January 7!

Similarly, owner Rob Esche confirmed the news. He also is working on a new restaurant being opened in the Harbor Point area of Utica, and says that the Aqua Vino move "seems like a good fit."

Remember, you'll still be able to dine at Aqua Vino through January 7, and they will open the new location later in the month.

Are you excited for the move? Let us know your thoughts now inside our station app.