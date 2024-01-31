1st Time Ever- 2024 Brings This Style Show To Syracuse Amphitheater

For the first time ever, the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview is getting a different kind of show this summer in Syracuse.

TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” will bring their comedy tour to the Syracuse amphitheater on Friday, August 23rd. The “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive” show will begin at 7:30PM. It will be the first comedy event at the Syracuse amphitheater, which opened in 2015. The Syracuse performance will take place during the New York State Fair. Heavy traffic is expected.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd, at 10AM via Live Nation. Fans can also purchase a pre-show backstage tour with Murr, or a post-show meet-and-greet with Murr. Prices range from $18.50 to $238.50. Keep in mind additional fees may apply. The show is 16+ suggested; parental discretion is advised.

According to a press release, the show will feature all-new material from James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, who are all members of the Tenderloins comedy troupe. Since 2011, they’ve starred on the hidden camera reality TV show, “Impractical Jokers,” combining pranks with improv comedy.

The “Impractical Jokers” stars will also make Upstate New York stops on July 19th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and July 20th at the Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) in Saratoga Springs.

