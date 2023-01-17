The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?

The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?

Is Ikea opening in Syracuse?

Quick Answer- Yes, and no.

Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area.

According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway Blvd South, Liverpool, N.Y. 13090.

Ikea orders will be available there for pickup Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; the warehouse is closed on Sundays, according to Ikea’s website."

Ikea says its pick-up locations are partner locations where qualifying online orders from ikea.com can be picked up for a flat-rate fee of $30.

So yes, Ikea has arrived. However, an actual store to go shopping in, has not. Ikea still has no brick-and-mortar stores in Upstate New York, and will never have one:

Ikea previously told syracuse.com that it would “not ever” open a store in Syracuse because its worldwide retail locations — which range in size from 260,000 to 340,000 square feet — require a population base of at least 2 million people to be successful."

So there you go, a little taste of the real thing.

AMES DEPARTMENT STORE IS ALLEGEDLY COMING BACK

If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!

Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true. You can read more here.

