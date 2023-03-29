I Woke Up With a Sore Throat–This is What I Did: A Recipe

This is not medical advice. I'm not telling you what to do. I'm telling you what I did to feel better when I woke up this morning with a sore throat. First of all, I haven't had a sore throat in over 8 years. Yesterday, on my way home from the station, I felt a little tickle happening in the throat region, that was unusual for me. I've had a few of what I call "crunchies" here and there over the years, but I'll throw whole food at it: green juice, ginger, herbal tea infusions, "mama juice", a whole garlic clove, honey, garlic honey, etc. Was it not, Hippocrates who said,

Let food be thy medicine and let medicine be thy food?

I do not play about feeling well. I rarely use the s-word in polite conversation.

BUT.

Over the course of the last few weeks, I let the words:

"I"

"Don't'"

"Get"

and

"Sick"

slip out of my face a few times too many as my new co-workers navigated their own versions of (redacted). Arrogantly, I postured about green juice and "mama juice" without the slightest inkling that something nefariously bacterial or viral was lurking in the shadows and I had not properly prepared. My new co-host, Dave, has 4 kids. He's practically a walking cootie...

Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall. - The Bible, Proverbs, 16:18

So. When I woke up this morning with a sore throat-- I did not panic. I pulled out THIS recipe. I call it:

Nip It In The Bud (Shots)

Ingredients: 1 thumb size nob of ginger 2-3 fresh turmeric tubers (turmeric powder is ok too, 1-2 TBS) 1-2 TBS raw honey (or to taste) 1 large, peeled garlic clove (or garlic honey) 1 whole, chopped, washed lemon (with skin) About 4-6 cups of filtered water, depending on how concentrated you would like your shots. I eyeballed about 3-4 cups. The end result was around 24 oz (after my first shot) 1 tsp Fresh cracked pepper 1 tsp cayenne pepper Method: Put all ingredients into a high-speed blender. Blend until all ingredients are like juice. Add more water if necessary. Strain out any "pulp" for a smoother juice "shot" experience. Serving size is between 1 and 3 oz at a time. Take your first "shot" immediately. Have more throughout the day as needed.

attachment-nipit in the bud loading...

You can use the pulp (from straining) in hot water as a tea. It's delish! You're welcome. :)

attachment-pulp loading...

attachment-pulp tea loading...

Yes. As the recipe name suggests, this spicy concoction nipped my sore throat in the bud. And yes, I feel much better, thank you.

