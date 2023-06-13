We all deserve a life of ease and abundance. Seriously. And while having goo gobs of cash isn't the answer to all problems, it certainly can solve the problem of not having goo gobs of cash.

Worrying about money is a leading cause of stress for most people. In fact, Dr. Elizabeth Scott wrote an article titled, Financial Stress: How to Cope where she noted that "according to the American Psychological Association (APA), 72% of adults report feeling stressed about money, whether it's worrying about paying rent or feeling bogged down by debt. This is pretty significant given financial stress is linked to so many health issues."

It's real out here in these streets. And since Chat GPT seems to have all sorts of other answers about all sorts of other random things, on a whim, I asked it how to manifest millions of dollars. Here's what it came up with:

"Manifestation is often associated with setting intentions and focusing your energy on achieving a specific goal. While it is important to note that manifesting large sums of money involves a complex interplay of factors such as hard work, opportunity, and external circumstances, here are some general steps you can take to align yourself with abundance:

Clarify your goal: Clearly define your intention to manifest _____million. Visualize what it means to you, how it will impact your life, and the positive changes you wish to bring about. Belief and mindset: Cultivate a mindset of abundance and prosperity. Believe in your ability to attract wealth and let go of any limiting beliefs or self-doubt that may hinder your progress. Embrace an attitude of gratitude for what you already have. Create a plan: Develop a detailed plan that outlines your financial goals, strategies, and the steps you need to take to move closer to your objective. Break down your goal into smaller, achievable milestones to maintain motivation and track progress. Take inspired action: Actively pursue opportunities aligned with your financial aspirations. This may involve expanding your skills, seeking new income sources, or starting a business venture. Be proactive and seize opportunities that come your way. Visualize and affirm: Regularly visualize yourself already having achieved your financial goal of $______ million. Use positive affirmations to reinforce your belief in your ability to manifest wealth. Visualize the lifestyle, experiences, and impact you desire. Surround yourself with abundance: Surround yourself with people who inspire and support your financial goals. Seek mentors or join communities focused on wealth creation and personal development. Surrounding yourself with a positive, driven environment can enhance your manifesting potential. Practice gratitude and giving: Cultivate an attitude of gratitude by appreciating the abundance in your life, regardless of the current financial situation. Engage in acts of giving and philanthropy, sharing your resources with others in need. This practice can create a positive flow of energy and abundance in your life.

Remember, manifestation is a process that requires dedication, perseverance, and openness to opportunities. Stay committed to your goals, maintain a positive mindset, and take consistent action towards your financial aspirations."

I mean. It's cute right? Next, I'll ask it how to manifest millions QUICKLY. :) It's called Manifesting...



