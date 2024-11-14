How to Get Free Turkeys in Central New York
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are busy planning their holiday menus, shopping lists, and home decor for the upcoming visitors. The centerpiece of the traditional Thanksgiving feast? A golden, roasted turkey, accompanied by classic side dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and of course, pumpkin pie.
While Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate family and gratitude, it can also be crazy expensive. Feeding a house full of guests usually means stretching your grocery budget, this year especially. However, there’s good news for savvy shoppers... couponer types if you will: many grocery chains are stepping up to ease the financial burden by offering free turkeys.
How to Score a Free Turkey This Holiday Season
If a turkey is on your shopping list this November, you may be in luck. Several major grocery stores are running promotions to help you bring home the star of the holiday meal at no additional cost. These offers typically come with specific spending requirements, so be sure to check the details.
Take advantage of these offers, and you’ll be carving into your Thanksgiving bird without carving into your budget.
Where to Get Free Turkey For Thanksgiving
Price Chopper
If you're planning on doing your Thanksgiving grocery shopping at Price Chopper, you'll want to start working towards earning 1,200 points on your Chopper Shopper Rewards card. Once that threshold is reached, you're eligible for a free Best Choice frozen turkey, up to $25 in value or Price Chopper's Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Half Ham.
ShopRite
Earn a free turkey by spending $400 and using the Price Plus club card at any ShopRite location (excluding Maryland) until Thursday, Nov. 28. This deal is good for a free ham as well (limit one turkey or ham per family). Once you're eligible, enter your phone number or scan your Price Plus club card at checkout. The price of the item will be automatically deducted from your shopping order, making picking up your free turkey super easy.
READ MORE: Where to Buy Thanksgiving Pies in Utica
ButcherBox
New subscribers get a free 10-14lb turkey with their first ButcherBox delivery until November 19.
Save-a-Lotops Friendly Markets
Spend $100 this week and get a coupon for $10 off your turkey next week. The coupon is valid for turkeys from TOPS or Jennie-O Frozen Turkeys up to 18lbs.
18 Things That You Shouldn't Say at the Thanksgiving Table
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio
Thanksgiving Foods to Avoid and Canine-Approved Treats
Gallery Credit: Samm Adams
LOOK: 100 years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell