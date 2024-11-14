As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are busy planning their holiday menus, shopping lists, and home decor for the upcoming visitors. The centerpiece of the traditional Thanksgiving feast? A golden, roasted turkey, accompanied by classic side dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and of course, pumpkin pie.

While Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate family and gratitude, it can also be crazy expensive. Feeding a house full of guests usually means stretching your grocery budget, this year especially. However, there’s good news for savvy shoppers... couponer types if you will: many grocery chains are stepping up to ease the financial burden by offering free turkeys.

How to Score a Free Turkey This Holiday Season

If a turkey is on your shopping list this November, you may be in luck. Several major grocery stores are running promotions to help you bring home the star of the holiday meal at no additional cost. These offers typically come with specific spending requirements, so be sure to check the details.

Take advantage of these offers, and you’ll be carving into your Thanksgiving bird without carving into your budget.

Where to Get Free Turkey For Thanksgiving

Price Chopper