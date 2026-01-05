As the Buffalo Bills close their final season at Highmark Stadium, fans now have the chance to do something pretty wild: actually buy a piece of the stadium itself.

You can literally own part of Bills history.

What’s for sale (and how much it’ll cost you)

The Bills have teamed up with CollectibleXchange and memorabilia expert Brandon Steiner to offer authentic stadium items directly through the team’s online shop. Fans

Fans can buy:

Every full seat comes with a tamper-proof, numbered hologram, a scannable QR code, and a letter of authenticity, so you can prove (to guests, your kids, or future grandchildren) that yes, this seat once witnessed Bills chaos in real time.

Season ticket holders get first dibs

If you’re a season ticket member, you’ve got an extra layer of bragging rights. Members can request to claim and purchase their exact seats now through January 31.

When you’ll get it (and important fine print)

Shipping is expected to begin in spring 2026

Local pickup will be available for season ticket members (anticipated at Highmark Stadium itself)

All sales are final. No returns, no refunds, no “I need to explain this purchase to my spouse” exceptions

So yes, this is a commitment. But so is being a Bills fan.

Not ready for a seat? There’s more.

If you don't have dreams of turning your living room into a mancave, there's a full Highmark Stadium Farewell merch collection featuring t-shirts, hats, photos and banners.

You can browse the full farewell collection here: https://shop.buffalobills.com/collections/highmark-stadium-farewell-season

