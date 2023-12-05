How Delicious- Taco Bell Saves Utica And Syracuse University

Taco Bell is saving Utica University and Syracuse University students during finals week.

Taco Bell at Home is coming to the rescue of college students at Syracuse University and Utica with the release of its exclusive “Taco Bell SOS Kit.” Taco Bell at Home unveiled this for students without Taco Bell on-campus complete with the fan-favorite sauces and shells, and an exclusive, stain-resistant bedsheet for in-bed studying and snacking.

Each kit contains a wide variety of Taco Bell at Home products, including new Mild and Hot Flavored Crunchy Taco Shells, fan-favorite Mild, Hot, Fire and Diablo sauces, and Original and Fajita seasoning packets."

To allow students to enjoy their craveable Taco Bell at Home creations from the comfort of their beds, the kit also features a never-before-seen, exclusive spill- and stain-resistant TwinXL-sized bedsheet. According to CNY Central, students in need can pick up kits at TacoBellSOS.com for $7.99, while supplies last.

Kits will be delivered straight to students’ doors, courtesy of Amazon, while supplies last."

