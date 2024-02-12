How Cheesy- Top Places For Heart Shaped Pizzas In Central New York

Do you know how you're going to make a good impression for Valentine's Day in Central New York? Here's an idea- heart shaped pizza.

Honestly, you can never go wrong with a good ol' fashioned pizza for any holiday right? For Valentine's Day, let's go heart shaped. So far we found two locations offering this twist on pizza. If you know any others, or want your restaurnat included, please text us on our station app:

Nina's Pizza

heart shaped pizza ny Nina's Pizza loading...

You can share the love this Valentine's Day with Nina's sweetheart special- a heart-shaped pizza that's as cheesy as your love for $25 a pizza. Find out more on Facebook here.

Hot Off the Brick NY Style Pizzeria and Deli

heart shaped pizza Hot Off the Brick NY Style Pizzeria and Deli loading...

Valentine’s Day special and don’t for get it’s LENT ! We will be serving fish all day Wednesday! Also we will have a small pizza and 10 wings for $20.00"

You can read more online here.

Where Does New York Rank In The Pizza World?

When it comes to the United States of Pizza, where does New York State rank? No shocker, extremely high. A recent study has searched America to uncover which towns and cities have the best pizzas.

So of course we can already assume New York City is going to be on the list, but no shocker, two other New York Cities rank very high on the list. New York City ranked number one entirely on the list. Find out the other two online here.

