How Cheesy- Top Places For Heart Shaped Pizzas In Central New York

Nina's

Do you know how you're going to make a good impression for Valentine's Day in Central New York? Here's an idea- heart shaped pizza.

Honestly, you can never go wrong with a good ol' fashioned pizza for any holiday right? For Valentine's Day, let's go heart shaped. So far we found two locations offering this twist on pizza. If you know any others, or want your restaurnat included, please text us on our station app:

Nina's Pizza

Nina's Pizza
You can share the love this Valentine's Day with Nina's sweetheart special- a heart-shaped pizza that's as cheesy as your love for $25 a pizza. Find out more on Facebook here.

 

Hot Off the Brick NY Style Pizzeria and Deli

Hot Off the Brick NY Style Pizzeria and Deli
Valentine’s Day special and don’t for get it’s LENT ! We will be serving fish all day Wednesday! Also we will have a small pizza and 10 wings for $20.00"

You can read more online here.

