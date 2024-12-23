Utica Grocery Store Hours for Christmas and New Year’s
Oops! The worst has happened. You're hosting Christmas Eve dinner, but you forgot that main ingredient at the grocery store. Don’t worry—there may still be time to pick up those last-minute holiday essentials. Here’s a guide to holiday hours for grocery stores and pharmacies:
Hannaford Holiday Hours
Hannaford stores in Utica will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and remain closed Christmas Day. They reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26. On New Year’s Eve, stores will close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Price Chopper Holiday Hours
Price Chopper will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and stay closed on Christmas Day. They reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26. On New Year’s Eve, the store will close at 9 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Walmart Holiday Hours
Walmart Stores, including those with full grocery sections, will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will remain closed on Christmas Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26. Normal hours apply on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
ALDI Holiday Hours
ALDI stores in Utica and Rome will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. They will also close early, at 7 p.m., on New Year’s Eve. Normal hours resume on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Chantry's Hometown Market
Chantry's will be open for your grocery needs on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. They are closed though on Christmas Day, reopening on Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.
Tops Friendly Markets Holiday Hours
Tops in Whitesboro will close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, remain closed on Christmas Day, and reopen at 6 a.m. or later on Dec. 26. On New Year’s Eve, Tops will close at 9 p.m. but will be open New Year’s Day.
Stewarts Shops
Stewarts has you covered for last-minute needs. Stores typically are open during normal business hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Pharmacy Holiday Hours
Need last-minute essentials? Here’s how local pharmacies stack up:
- Walgreens: Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Check walgreens.com for specific hours.
- CVS: Many locations will maintain regular hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and throughout the New Year holidays, but schedules may vary. Check cvs.com or call ahead to confirm.
Happy holidays, and may your last-minute shopping be merry...and quick! 🎄
